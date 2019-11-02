Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Bournemouth host Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 2:07 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Bournemouth vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United will travel to Bournemouth on Saturday (November 2) for their upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth vs Manchester United match will be played at the Vitality Stadium. Manchester United, who come to this match with a 2-1 win over Chelsea in League Cup, will eye to register their fourth away win as they face Bournemouth. On the other hand, Bournemouth will look to take an early advantage against the Red Devils.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has said that home support is vital for their upcoming fixture. "Manchester United have played very well recently, they have quality players and a manager that's given them real stability. We have to show more than our last home game and get the supporters on our side for this one," he said.

Meanwhile, United striker Marcus Rashford has said that the team is high on confidence ahead of their Saturday night fixture. Speaking to Sky Sports, the 21-year-old said, "If you get a couple of wins back-to-back early on in the season it can change the direction the season is going. Because mentally, for a team like Man United, when you're winning back-to-back games, the team's confidence levels go up."

Paul Pogba is still in doubt for Manchester United's Premier League game. The star midfielder has been ruled out due to ankle injury till December.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will face the Red Devils without Dan Gosling (hip injury), Charlie Daniels and Junior Stanislas. Both Daniels and Stanislas suffered knee injuries.

Premier League 2019-20 Bournemouth possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Ramsdale; Smith, S. Cook, Ake, Rico; L. Cook, Billing, H. Wilson, Fraser; C. Wilson, King

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Bournemouth: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Young; McTominay, Fred, Pereira; James, Martial, Rashford

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Bournemouth vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Bournemouth will host Manchester United at 6:00 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Bournemouth vs Manchester United will be played at the Vitality Stadium. The Premier League Bournemouth vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Bournemouth vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Bournemouth vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
