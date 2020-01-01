Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Brighton and Hove Albion host Chelsea in the first league game of 2020.

Trending Desk

January 1, 2020
Premier League 2019 Brighton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Brighton & Hove Albion host Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on New Year's Day for their Premier League 2019-20 game. In the last match, The Blues defeated Arsenal 2-1, whereas Brighton also kept a clean sheet as they beat Bournemouth 2-0. With 35 points from twenty games, Chelsea will look to solidify their fourth slot on the Premier League table when they meet the Seagulls. On the other hand, Brighton, who have 23 points in their kitty, will look to produce a clinical show on their home ground. The Premier League 2019-20 Brighton vs Chelsea fixture will commence at 6:00PM.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard is well aware that his team needs to perform consistently and is facing a huge task related to his team's fitness.

Reece James's fitness is in major doubt since his ankle is injured and was out of action against Southampton and Arsenal. His return for the Sunday's match appears remote. Another player battling injury is Marcos Alonso. He is suffering from a muscular problem.

Brighton & Hove Albion Possible Starting Line-up: Ryan; Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn; Bissouma, Propper; Trossard, Mooy, Jahanbakhsh; Maupay

Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Brighton vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will host Chelsea at 6:00PM on Wednesday. The EPL 2019-20 Brighton vs Chelsea will be played at Amex Stadium. The Premier League Brighton vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Brighton vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Brighton vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
