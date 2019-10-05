Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Premier League 2019: Brighton and Hove Albion will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium, Falmer in an early kick-off.

Trending Desk

October 5, 2019, 3:50 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
Tottenham Hotspur play Brighton and Hove Albion away from home. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Following an embarrassing midweek defeat in Europe, Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Brighton & Hove Albion, who are currently sitting at 16th position on the points table, in the Premier League on Saturday. The Premier League 2019 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played on Saturday, October 5 at the Amex Stadium, Falmer.

The mood among the Tottenham supporters and the dressing room will be somber after their 7-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday and the team would look to go out with a positive intent and get a much-needed victory.

Notably, Midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who assisted on Son Heung-Min's opening goal Tuesday, reportedly told ESPN that the team felt tired as a collective, perhaps from the system's responsibilities.

However, in the Premier League, Tottenham has won their previous game against Southampton 2-1 last Saturday.

Premier League 2019 Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting line-up vs Spurs: Ryan; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Montoya, Mooy, Stephens, Bissouma, Alzate; Gross, Maupay

Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Brighton: Lloris; Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Ndombele, Winks, Lamela, Eriksen; Son, Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Brighton will host Tottenham Hotspur at 05:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Amex Stadium, Falmer. The Premier League Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

The Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

