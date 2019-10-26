Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea, who are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, will look to extend their winning run as they travel to Burnley for their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday night. The Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea will be played at the Turf Moor, Burnley. Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side, who are currently on the fourth spot on the league table, will look to put together their positive run of form in their away game. Meanwhile, Burnley will eye to produce an all-round performance against the Blues. The Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Chelsea game will begin at 10 pm.

Chelsea will step into the dugout without N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley. Kante was ruled out due to groin injury and Barkley had picked up an ankle injury against Newcastle, whereas Jack Cork, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, is expected to make it to startling XI.

For Clarets, Danny Drinkwater will miss Saturday night's game.

Premier League 2019 Burnley possible line-up vs Chelsea: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Premier League 2019 Chelsea possible line-up vs Burnley: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face Burnley at 10:00 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea match will be played at the Turf Moor, Burnley. The Premier League Burnley vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

