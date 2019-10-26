Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Burnley take on Chelsea at Turf Moor in the Premier League, with hopes stopping their six-game unbeaten record.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 26, 2019, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Chelsea travel to Burnley (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea, who are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions, will look to extend their winning run as they travel to Burnley for their upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday night. The Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea will be played at the Turf Moor, Burnley. Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side, who are currently on the fourth spot on the league table, will look to put together their positive run of form in their away game. Meanwhile, Burnley will eye to produce an all-round performance against the Blues. The Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Chelsea game will begin at 10 pm.

Chelsea will step into the dugout without N'Golo Kante and Ross Barkley. Kante was ruled out due to groin injury and Barkley had picked up an ankle injury against Newcastle, whereas Jack Cork, who has recovered from a shoulder injury, is expected to make it to startling XI.

For Clarets, Danny Drinkwater will miss Saturday night's game.

Premier League 2019 Burnley possible line-up vs Chelsea: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Premier League 2019 Chelsea possible line-up vs Burnley: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Kovacic, Jorginho; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face Burnley at 10:00 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea match will be played at the Turf Moor, Burnley. The Premier League Burnley vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Burnley vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Burnley vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram