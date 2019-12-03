Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Burnley take on Manchester City at Turf Moor in the Premier League.

News18 Sports

Updated:December 3, 2019, 11:10 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City travel to Turf Moor to take on Burnley on Tuesday (December 3) in the Premier League 2019-20. Burnley are in the tenth position with 18 points from 14 matches. On the other hand, Manchester City are in third with 29 points from 14 matches. The Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Manchester City match will commence at 1:45 AM.

Pep Guardiola said he and his team are focused for the away trip to Burnley. "Last season when we were here, we were not talking about the Premier League, how many games you have to win.

"It's not about that. It's just now recover, prepare and try to win against Burnley, that is what you have to do, and after that the derby and make these steps.

Burley manager Sean Dyche hoped that Charlie Taylor's injury, which he sustained in the previous game, is not too serious.

"The initial reaction is it's not a serious one," Dyche told a news conference. "We got him off as quick as we could so hopefully that's prevented too much damage... I'll wait and see what the physio tells me."

Premier League 2019-20 Burley Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester City: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up vs Burley: Ederson; Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley will face the Manchester City challenge at 1:45 AM on Tuesday. The PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Manchester City will be played at the Turf Moor. The Premier League Burnley vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Burnley vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Burnley vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

