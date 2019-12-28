Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Burnley host a high-on-spirit Manchester United side at Turf Moor.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Burnley vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United, who are high on spirits after their 4-1 win against Newcastle on Boxing Day, are travelling to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Sunday. The Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United match will be televised at 1:15AM.

Burnley, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Carlo Ancelotti's Everton during their last outing.

Manchester United sit at the eight position with 28 points from 19 matches. While, Burnley FC are 12th on points table with 24 points from 19 matches.

Sean Dyche-led Burnley are six points clear of the relegation zone. Also, they have won four of their last seven Premier League matches on home soil.

Burnley will not have Ben Gibson and Aaron Lennon due to injuries but Jeff Hendrick might make a comeback after a one-match ban. Scott McTominay is doubtful for United following a knee injury against Newcastle and Paul Pogba could play instead in central midfield.

Possible Starting Line-up for Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Possible Starting Line-up for Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Lingard, James; Martial

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Burnley vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Burnley host Manchester United at 1:15AM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Burnley vs Manchester United will be played at the Turf Moor. The Premier League Burnley vs Manchester United game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Burnley vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Burnley vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
