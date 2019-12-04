Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea host Aston Villa at the Stamford Bridge as they look to get back to winning ways.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will face Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League game at the Stamford Bridge on December 5, Thursday. Chelsea, who haven't won a match in their last three outings across all competitions, will look to return to winning ways. Aston Villa, on the other hand, who have earned four points from their last two fixtures, will look to produce the upset in their away fixture. Premier League Chelsea vs Aston Villa will commence at 1AM.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that striker Tammy Abraham will be facing a late fitness test for Villa clash, "We're giving (Abraham) every opportunity to play tomorrow. We will make the call tomorrow, he has a bit of pain." The 22-year-old striker Abraham sustained hip injury after falling awkwardly in his team's 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia last week.

Speaking on facing former Chelsea captain and current Villa's assistant manager John Terry as an opponent, Lampard said, "It's more about John and the reception he'll quite rightly get from Chelsea fans - greatest captain, won everything. The fans will certainly show their appreciation and it'll be emotional for John. I'll be pleased to see his face. We spoke last week, we're regularly in conversation, but both working hard on our jobs."

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Jorginho, Kante; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Batshuayi

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Heaton; Elmohamady; Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Grealish, Wesley

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Aston Villa match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will host Aston Villa at 1:00AM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Aston Villa will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Aston Villa game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Aston Villa match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com