Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will face Aston Villa in their upcoming Premier League game at the Stamford Bridge on December 5, Thursday. Chelsea, who haven't won a match in their last three outings across all competitions, will look to return to winning ways. Aston Villa, on the other hand, who have earned four points from their last two fixtures, will look to produce the upset in their away fixture. Premier League Chelsea vs Aston Villa will commence at 1AM.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that striker Tammy Abraham will be facing a late fitness test for Villa clash, "We're giving (Abraham) every opportunity to play tomorrow. We will make the call tomorrow, he has a bit of pain." The 22-year-old striker Abraham sustained hip injury after falling awkwardly in his team's 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia last week.

Speaking on facing former Chelsea captain and current Villa's assistant manager John Terry as an opponent, Lampard said, "It's more about John and the reception he'll quite rightly get from Chelsea fans - greatest captain, won everything. The fans will certainly show their appreciation and it'll be emotional for John. I'll be pleased to see his face. We spoke last week, we're regularly in conversation, but both working hard on our jobs."

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Jorginho, Kante; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Batshuayi

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up: Heaton; Elmohamady; Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba, Hourihane; Trezeguet, Grealish, Wesley

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Aston Villa match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will host Aston Villa at 1:00AM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Aston Villa will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Aston Villa game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Aston Villa match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

