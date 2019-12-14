Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will look to consolidate their place in the top four when they host Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge for their Premier League game on December 14, Saturday. In their last fixture, Chelsea lost to Everton 1-3, whereas out-of-form Bournemouth were defeated by league leaders Liverpool. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Bournemouth will commence at 8:30 PM.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged his side to show the right mentality when they host Bournemouth. "Then it comes down to mentality. You have to understand if we want to be a big club at this level, fight in Europe and the top level of the Premier League that these are little tests after you have had a pretty successful but difficult night to now refocus on the Premier League."

Lampard is expected to make some changes to the midfield. Defender Fikayo Tomori has been sidelined, while Ruben Loftus Cheek is also unavailable.

On the other hand, for Bournemouth, defender Nathan Ake has picked up hamstring injury and has been ruled out for six weeks, manager Eddie Howe confirmed. Meanwhile, striker Joshua King expected to make a comeback to the side. "Josh has got a chance for the weekend. We're in a difficult moment with the injury list, there's no denying that, but we'll put out the best side we can," Howe added.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Palmieri; Jorginho, Kante; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Francis, Mepham, Simpson, Rico; L.Cook, Lerma, Billing; Groenveld, H.Wilson, C.Wilson

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Bournemouth at 8:30 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Bournemouth game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

