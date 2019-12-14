Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea take on Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Ritayan Basu | @ritayanbasu

Updated:December 14, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will look to consolidate their place in the top four when they host Bournemouth at the Stamford Bridge for their Premier League game on December 14, Saturday. In their last fixture, Chelsea lost to Everton 1-3, whereas out-of-form Bournemouth were defeated by league leaders Liverpool. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Bournemouth will commence at 8:30 PM.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged his side to show the right mentality when they host Bournemouth. "Then it comes down to mentality. You have to understand if we want to be a big club at this level, fight in Europe and the top level of the Premier League that these are little tests after you have had a pretty successful but difficult night to now refocus on the Premier League."

Lampard is expected to make some changes to the midfield. Defender Fikayo Tomori has been sidelined, while Ruben Loftus Cheek is also unavailable.

On the other hand, for Bournemouth, defender Nathan Ake has picked up hamstring injury and has been ruled out for six weeks, manager Eddie Howe confirmed. Meanwhile, striker Joshua King expected to make a comeback to the side. "Josh has got a chance for the weekend. We're in a difficult moment with the injury list, there's no denying that, but we'll put out the best side we can," Howe added.

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Arrizabalaga; James, Rudiger, Zouma, Palmieri; Jorginho, Kante; Willian, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Ramsdale; Francis, Mepham, Simpson, Rico; L.Cook, Lerma, Billing; Groenveld, H.Wilson, C.Wilson

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Bournemouth at 8:30 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Bournemouth game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Chelsea vs Bournemouth match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram