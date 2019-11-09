Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will host Crystal Palace on November 9, Saturday for their Premier League 2019-20 weekend fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace game will be played at the Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who made a sensational Champions League comeback from trailing 1-4 to holding Ajax to a 4-4 draw at home, will be eager to take the momentum forward against Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace, who are sitting on the ninth spot with 15 points, will be eyeing an upset in their away match. The English Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will begin at 6PM.

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has a lengthy list of injuries to deal with ahead of the weekend fixture. Van Ginkel, Loftus-Cheek and Rudiger are injured while Jorginho is sidelined due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Roy Hodgson's Palace will travel to Stamford Bridge without Sakho and Wickham.

Premier League 2019 Chelsea Probable Line-up vs Crystal Palace: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Kovacic, Kante; Willian, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham

Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace Probable Line-up vs Chelsea: Guaita; Ward, Cahill, Tomkins, Van Aanholt; Schlupp, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Zaha; Ayew

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Crystal Palace at 6:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Crystal Palace game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

