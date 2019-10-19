Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Chelsea will be back in action when they take on Newcastle United in the upcoming Premier League encounter on Saturday (October 19) at the Stamford Bridge in London. The Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Newcastle United game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM. Newcastle are in 16th place in the Premier League with just eight points from eight games but have momentum on their side after their win over Manchester United. Meanwhile, Chelsea are fifth in the standings after eight games.

Chelsea come ino the game without their midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has suffered a groin injury on international duty. Criticizing France coach Didier Deschamps on Kante's injury, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said, "We didn't get him back until after the second game and he's not fit for Saturday. After the first game when he pulled out, he then had a fitness test the day before the second game, it was clear that he couldn't play. He then sat on the bench on the evening of the game, so that's not communication."

Joining the injury list is centre back Andreas Christensen, who injured his hamstring and won't be available for next two weeks.

Premier League 2019 Chelsea line-up vs Newcastle United: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi.

Premier League 2019 Newcastle United line-up vs Chelsea:Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Willems; Almiron, S.Longstaff, M.Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Newcastle United match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will host Newcastle United at 07:30 PM on Saturday The EPL 2019 Chelsea vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Stamford Bridge, London. The Premier League Chelsea vs Newcastle United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Chelsea vs Newcastle United match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Newcastle United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

