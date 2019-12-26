Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea host Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will host Southampton at the Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day for their Premier League game. The Blues, who defeated Tottenham 2-0 in London derby, will look for a second EPL win in a row for the first time since early November. On the other hand, Southampton, who kept a clean sheet in their last outing, will look to produce a similar show in their away fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Southampton game will commence at 8:30PM.

Chelsea currently sit fourth in the Premier League table with 32 points from eighteen games. On the other hand, Ralph Hasenhuttl-led Southampton are 18th with 15 points.

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Starting Line-up: Kepa; Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Emerson; Willian, Hudson-Odoi; Abraham.

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton Starting Line-up: McCarthy; Soares, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Adams, Obafemi.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Southampton at 8:30PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Southampton will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Southampton match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
