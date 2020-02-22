Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur travel to the Stamford Bridge in London to take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 22, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Chelsea will take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, February 22. Chelsea played their last match against Manchester United and lost it 0-2. Chelsea have only won one of the last five PL matches they have played. Tottenham, in their last fixture, went head to head with Aston Villa and emerged victorious 3-2. Tottenham have won three of their last five matches. The Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture will begin at 6 PM IST.

On the Premier League points table, Chelsea are placed at fourth spot with 41 points. They have won 12 of the 26 matches they have played in the league. Tottenham are at the fifth position on the points table with 40 points. They have won 11 of their 26 fixtures.

Chelsea possible line-up: Caballero, Zouma, Rudiger, Azipilicueta, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Willian, Mount, Batshuayi

Tottenham possible line-up: Lloris Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga Dier, Ndombele, Fernandes, Lo Celso, Bergwijn Alli

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs Tottenham match live in India (TV channels)?

The Premier League Chelsea vs Tottenham game will be live telecasted on Star Sports Select channels in India. Chelsea will face Tottenham at 6 PM IST. The PL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Tottenham will be played at Chelsea's home ground Stamford Bridge.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Chelsea vs Tottenham match live streaming?

Chelsea vs Tottenham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
