1-min read

Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Chelsea host West Ham United for the league fixture on Saturday.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 30, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Chelsea vs West Ham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
File photo of Chelsea. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

On Saturday, November 30, Chelsea face West Ham in English Premier League 2019-20 at the Stamford Bridge. After their last week's defeat to Manchester United, the hosts Chelsea will look to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, the Hammers, who haven't won a single match in their last eight outings in London, will look to break that chain. At the moment, Chelsea are on the 4th position with 26 points. The Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs West Ham United match will commence at 8:30PM.

Chelsea manager Manuel Pellegrini had a heated session at the press conference ahead of West Ham clash. He said, "I never said West Ham would be in any position in the table. I came here to try to grow with this club, to try to fight, for a spot in Europe, that is my mentality. We had very good moments last season, we finished the season well, we started this season very well, so you are always optimistic that you can do it, that you can improve, so in that moment I said we must win the next game."

English Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Starting Line-up vs West Ham: Arrizabalaga; James, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Jorginho, Mount, Kovacic; Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic.

English Premier League 2019-20 West Ham United Starting Line-up vs Chelsea: Martin; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell; Noble, Rice, Anderson, Fornals; Antonio; Snodgrass.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea vs West Ham match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will face the West Ham challenge at 8:30PM on Saturday, November 30. The EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs West Ham will be played at the Stamford Bridge. The Premier League Chelsea vs West Ham game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Chelsea vs West Ham match live streaming?

Chelsea vs West Ham live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

