Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019: Crystal Palace host Liverpool in their first game back from the international break.
Liverpool will take on Crystal Palace in Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Premier League leaders Liverpool will travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday, November 23, for their league game at the Selhurst Park. Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the league so far this season, will look to register their fourth straight victory in Premier League. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will aim to shake up the leaders. Liverpool are currently holding an eight-point lead at the top after a 3-1 win over champions Manchester City in their last game, whereas Palace are on 12th spot. The Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match will commence at 8:30PM.
Speaking on the Liverpool pressure, Palace winger Andros Townsend has said that defence will play a key role in the upcoming fixture. "If you defend well and take your chances at the other side you can definitely pull off a shock, as we have proven many times before."
As far as injuries are concerned, Liverpool might travel without Mohammad Salah and Robertson. Both the players had sustained ankle injuries. For Palace, Wilfried Zaha is in doubt due to foot injury.
Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace Possible Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: Guaita; Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Zaha; Ayew
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up vs Crystal Palace: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Milner; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Origi
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?
Crystal Palace will face the Liverpool challenge at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool will be played at the Selhurst Park. The Premier League Crystal Palace vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool match live streaming?
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
