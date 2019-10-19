Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Crystal Palace will welcome second-placed Manchester City at Selhurst Park, London on Saturday (October 19). The Premier League Crystal Palace vs Manchester City game will start at 10 PM. Crystal Palace, who are currently sixth in the Premier League standings with 14 points, will be without their centre back Mamadou Sakho. Sakho had injured his knee in a PL match against Leicester City in February. Manager Roy Hodgson is expecting him to return to action soon. "I hope he (Sakho) will be back soon and he is working very hard. I can't put a time on it," Hodgson said.

On the other hand, Man City who were handed defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers, will eye bring their league title defence back on track. Currently, City are second in PL standings. Centre back John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne are expected to make it to the playing XI against Crystal Palace. Speaking to the media, City manager Pep Guardiola has said Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are ready for the Palace trip. "Kevin is back, John has trained well the last two days. Mendy a little later but he's back," he said.

Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace lineup vs Manchester City:

Guaita; Ward, Kelly, Cahill, van Aanholt; Zaha, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Schlupp; Ayew

Premier League 2019 Manchester City lineup vs Crystal Palace:

Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Jesus, B. Silva

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Crystal Palace vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

