1-min read

Premier League 2019 Everton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Everton host to Arsenal at the Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Updated:December 21, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Premier League 2019 Everton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Everton take on Arsenal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Everton will play host to Arsenal for the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture on December 21 at the Goodison Park. In their last game, Arsenal lost to Manchester City 0-3 on home turf, whereas Everton held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their away game. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Arsenal will commence at 6 PM.

The Gunners are expected to travel to Goodison Park under a new coach after the club cancelled Interim boss Freddie Ljungberg's media interaction to preview the Gunners' trip to Everton on Saturday. Arsenal appointed Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta as their new manager.

While British media have reported that Italian Carlo Ancelotti was set to take over at Goodison Park, Everton confirmed on Thursday interim manager Duncan Ferguson lead the side for the upcoming game.

Everton Possible lineup vs Arsenal: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Baines; Iwobi, Davies, Holgate, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Arsenal Possible lineup vs Everton: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Sokratis, Saka; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Martinelli; Aubameyang

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Everton vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Chelsea will welcome Bournemouth at 6:00 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Everton vs Arsenal will be played at Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Everton vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Everton vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

whatsapp

