Premier League 2019 Everton vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Everton, led by new manager Carlo Ancelotti, will play host to Burnley when both the sides square-off at the Goodison Park on Boxing Day. In the previous week, Everton held Arsenal to a goalless draw, whereas Burnely FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Bournemouth 1-0. The Premier League Everton vs Burnley will commence at 8:30PM.

Ancelotti replaced Portuguese Marco Silva who was sacked after a 5-2 loss to rivals Liverpool left them in the relegation zone. Sketching his long-term plan for Everton, Ancelotti said,"We want to try and play attractive football. I see how the supporters drive the team forward, this is good. The long-term objective is to be competitive in the Premier League."

Sharing insight on striker Moise Kean, Ancelotti said that the fellow Italian will need some time to gel with the new league. "Kean is a player we tried to sign when I was at Napoli but he chose Everton. He has fantastic quality and I'm sure he'll be a top talent but he's 19 and everything is new for him here."

The 19-year-old Kean joined Everton from Italian champions Juventus in August on a five-year deal for a fee of around 27.5 million euros ($30.49 million)

Premier League 2019-20 Everton Starting Line-up vs Burnley FC: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2019-20 Burnley Starting Line-up vs Everton: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Jay Rodriguez.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Burnley match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will host Burnley at 8:30PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Burnley will be played at the Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Burnley game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Burnley match live streaming?

Everton vs Burnley live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.