Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Everton vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Everton play their first match under Carlo Ancelotti against Burnley on Boxing Day.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Everton vs Burnley Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Everton. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Everton, led by new manager Carlo Ancelotti, will play host to Burnley when both the sides square-off at the Goodison Park on Boxing Day. In the previous week, Everton held Arsenal to a goalless draw, whereas Burnely FC kept a clean sheet as they defeated Bournemouth 1-0. The Premier League Everton vs Burnley will commence at 8:30PM.

Ancelotti replaced Portuguese Marco Silva who was sacked after a 5-2 loss to rivals Liverpool left them in the relegation zone. Sketching his long-term plan for Everton, Ancelotti said,"We want to try and play attractive football. I see how the supporters drive the team forward, this is good. The long-term objective is to be competitive in the Premier League."

Sharing insight on striker Moise Kean, Ancelotti said that the fellow Italian will need some time to gel with the new league. "Kean is a player we tried to sign when I was at Napoli but he chose Everton. He has fantastic quality and I'm sure he'll be a top talent but he's 19 and everything is new for him here."

The 19-year-old Kean joined Everton from Italian champions Juventus in August on a five-year deal for a fee of around 27.5 million euros ($30.49 million)

Premier League 2019-20 Everton Starting Line-up vs Burnley FC: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2019-20 Burnley Starting Line-up vs Everton: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Wood, Jay Rodriguez.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Burnley match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will host Burnley at 8:30PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Burnley will be played at the Goodison Park. The Premier League Everton vs Burnley game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Burnley match live streaming?

Everton vs Burnley live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram