Premier League 2019 Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After registering a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, Chelsea make their way to Everton for their upcoming Premier League game on Saturday, December 7 at the Goodison Park. The Frank Lampard-led outfit will look to build on the win in this away fixture. Meanwhile, Everton have parted ways with manager Marco Silva post 5-2 thrashing by Liverpool, which saw the club fall into the Premier League relegation zone. Duncan Ferguson has taken temporary charge.

With this, Silva has become the fourth Premier League manager to be sacked in little over two weeks after Tottenham, Arsenal and Watford also fired Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores, respectively.

The Premier League 2019 Everton vs Chelsea game will commence at 6PM.

Premier League 2019-20 Everton Starting Line-up vs Chelsea: Pickford; Sidibe, Holgate, Keane, Digne; Walcott, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Starting Line-up vs Everton: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, James; Kovacic, Kante, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Abraham

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Chelsea game live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will welcome Chelsea at 6PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Chelsea fixture will be played at Goodison Park. The Premier League 2019-20 Everton vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Everton vs Chelsea match live streaming?

Everton vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

