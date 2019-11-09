Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City and Arsenal will lock horns on Saturday night for their Premier League 2019-20 fixture at the King Power Stadium. Leicester City, who are in great form this season, will look to climb to the second place on the Premier League table. On the other hand, Arsenal will be eyeing a top-four finish. The Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Arsenal will commence at 11PM. Leicester City are ahead of Arsenal with six points and the Leicester game is a must-win for the Gunners manager Unai Emery, who is under immense pressure after Arsenal have been held to four straight draws across all competitions.

The Gunners will travel to Leicester without Dani Ceballos, who was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said that he has side a fully fit for their upcoming home game.

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Leicester City: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney; Guendouzi, Torreira; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Leicester will welcome Arsenal at 11:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Arsenal will be played at the King Power Stadium. Premier League Leicester City vs Arsenal game's live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

