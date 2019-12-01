Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Leicester City play Everton FC at King Power Stadium in the Premier League.
Leicester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Leicester City will host Everton FC at King Power Stadium in the Premier League game on Sunday (December 1). Leicester, with five continuous victories and 29 points in 13 matches played, are on a high, while the same simply cannot be said of Everton. They are down in 16th position in the table, with just 14 points from their 13 league matches this season so far. The Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Everton match will commence at 10:00 PM.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said, "The record we have is down to a combination of the players and supporters. You have to give the supporters something to shout about. When supporters see hard work, they're paying hard-earned money to come to games, it's our duty to inspire them. The support has been brilliant. When you have that combined, you can be a real force. When you have more supporters, like we do at home, it's fantastic."
Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Possible Starting XI vs Everton: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Ayoze Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.
Premier League 2019-20 Everton Possible Starting XI vs Leicester City: Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Davies, Delph; Bernard, Iwobi, Richarlison; Tosun
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?
Leicester City will face the Everton challenge at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Everton will be played at the King Power Stadium. The Premier League Leicester City vs Everton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Everton match live streaming?
Leicester City vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
