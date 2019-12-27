Premier League 2019 Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City host Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Boxing Day in what is a battle between the top two teams of the Premier League 2019-20. Leicester City lost 3-1 to Manchester City in their previous league game while Liverpool's last league game was against Watford, which they won 2-0. The Premier League Leicester City vs Liverpool will commence at 1:30AM.

Now 17 games in the league, Liverpool have dropped only two points so far and a win against Leicester City would see them become only the second team - after Man City in 2017-18 - to reach the 50-point mark before the halfway stage of the season.

Leicester are at a better pace than they were in their title-winning campaign four years ago, when they had one fewer point at this stage of the season. It is evidently Liverpool's relentlessness that is denying them a better place.

Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Barnes, Praet, Tielemans, Maddison; Vardy

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Leicester City: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita; Mane, Firmino, Salah.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Leicester City vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Leicester City will host Liverpool at 1:30AM on Friday. The EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Liverpool will be played at the King Power stadium. The Premier League Leicester City vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Leicester City vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

