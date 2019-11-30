Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20 leaders Liverpool will face Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, November 30, for their league game at Anfield. The Reds have managed to have an eight-point lead on the first spot with 37 points in total. They drew a match this week against Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Brighton, on the other hand, are at the 12th position with 15 points in hand. After their last defeat, Brighton would look to get back to winning ways. Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Brighton match will commence at 8:30PM.

Brighton manager Graham Potter is positive about his team, and said, "It's a big boost to have Lewis Dunk back this weekend. He's been great for us and anyone would miss their skipper, so we're delighted to be able to have him back for selection. We've got Solly March who has a bit of tightness in his groin so he's doubtful at the moment for the weekend. Aaron Connolly is back in the squad and training now too. Bernardo got his first 45 minutes last night but Saturday will come a bit too soon."

English Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Starting Line-up vs Brighton: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

English Premier League 2019-20 Brighton Starting Line-up vs Liverpool: Ryan; Montoya, Dunk, Webster, Burn; Propper, Stephens, Bissouma; Gross, Connolly, Mooy.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Brighton match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool vs Brighton will take place at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Brighton will be played at the Anfield. The Premier League Liverpool vs Brighton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Brighton match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Brighton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

