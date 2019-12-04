Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
File photo of Liverpool. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

English Premier League (EPL) leaders Liverpool are all set to host rival Everton at Anfield on December 5, Thursday. Liverpool have an eight-point lead in the league table over second-placed Manchester City. Everton are struggling at the 17th place, having won just four of their 14 contests so far this season. While Fabinho is still out, the Reds will still look for a comfortable win following their victory over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Premier League Liverpool vs Everton will commence at 1:45AM.

Everton's record has been dismal this season. The team sits merely two points above the relegation zone and Silva is under tremendous pressure for his team.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2019-20 Everton Possible Starting Line-up: Pickford; Holgate, Mina, Keane; Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Digne; Walcott, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will face the Liverpool challenge at 1:45AM on Thursday. EPL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton will be played at Anfield. Premier League Liverpool vs Everton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Liverpool vs Everton match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
