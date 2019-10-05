Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Premier League 2019: Liverpool host Leicester City with Brendan Rodgers back at Anfield as the opposition.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 5, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
Liverpool take on Leicester City at Anfield. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liverpool return to domestic action this weekend when they take on Leicester City. Notably, former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers is back at Anfield as the opposition and the Foxes have done well since he took charge in February, and Leicester are third in the Premier League table. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City will take place 7:30PM IST. Liverpool, on the other hand, showed last matchday that they could also win ugly when they beat Sheffield United 1-0.

Liverpool, however, showed defensive against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League even as they managed a 4-3 win at Anfield, despite squandering a three-goal lead. Notably, Liverpool have not lost a home league game against Leicester since May 2000, winning six of their eight such meetings with the Foxes. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool, on Saturday.

Premier League 2019 Liverpool predicted line-up vs Leicester City: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Premier League 2019 Leicester City predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will play Leicester City at 07:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City match will be played at Anfield, Liverpool. The Premier League Liverpool vs Leicester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channel in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Leicester City game on live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
