Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The champions of Europe and the champions of England will clash when Liverpool host Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday night. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Manchester City fixture will be played at the Anfield stadium. Liverpool, who haven't lost a home game in the league since April 2017, will look to diminish Manchester City's hope of a third successive Premier League crown. Meanwhile, Manchester City will eye for an early advantage when they take on the Reds. The Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League game will begin at 10 pm.

Hailing Liverpool's fighting spirit, City coach Pep Guardiola said, ahead of his side's Champions League clash, "What Liverpool have is an incredible quality to fight right until the end."

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told Sky Sports, " We are at matchday 12 so obviously there are some games to come. We know about the City situation last year where we only lost one game and that was decisive in the end."

For Liverpool, Joel Matip will miss the crucial fixture due to knee injury that he had picked against Manchester United last month. Jordan Henderson is expected to feature in playing XI.

The reigning champions will be without the services of Leroy Sane, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and David Silva.

Premier League 2019 Liverpool predicted line-up vs Manchester City: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Premier League 2019 Manchester City predicted line-up vs Liverpool: Bravo; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will host rivals Manchester City at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Liverpool vs Manchester City will be played at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League Liverpool vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Liverpool vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.