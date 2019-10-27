Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League game will see league leaders Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 27. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. Last week, Liverpool's winning streak came to an end as the Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, who are coming into this game with a 5-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, will seek revenge for their last season's Champions League final defeat.

Speaking on Spurs' mid-week win over Red Star, Erik Lamela said, "We are in a very difficult period. When the results were not the best. But we won and it's really important for our confidence. I hope we can keep improving all the way."

Premier League 2019 Liverpool Playing XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovten, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI vs Liverpool: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. The Premier League Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

