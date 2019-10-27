Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur as they aim to hold on to the big lead on top of the table.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League game will see league leaders Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 27. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. Last week, Liverpool's winning streak came to an end as the Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, who are coming into this game with a 5-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, will seek revenge for their last season's Champions League final defeat.

Speaking on Spurs' mid-week win over Red Star, Erik Lamela said, "We are in a very difficult period. When the results were not the best. But we won and it's really important for our confidence. I hope we can keep improving all the way."

Premier League 2019 Liverpool Playing XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovten, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI vs Liverpool: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. The Premier League Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram