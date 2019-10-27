Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur as they aim to hold on to the big lead on top of the table.
Liverpool host Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Premier League game will see league leaders Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, October 27. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. Last week, Liverpool's winning streak came to an end as the Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at the Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur, who are coming into this game with a 5-0 victory against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, will seek revenge for their last season's Champions League final defeat.
Speaking on Spurs' mid-week win over Red Star, Erik Lamela said, "We are in a very difficult period. When the results were not the best. But we won and it's really important for our confidence. I hope we can keep improving all the way."
Premier League 2019 Liverpool Playing XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovten, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Premier League 2019 Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI vs Liverpool: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?
Liverpool will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 10:00PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Anfield in Liverpool. The Premier League Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Glam up Karan Johar's Diwali Pooja
- Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla Enter as Wild Card Contestants
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- Mumbai University Draws Flak for Ditching Colonial Graduation Robes for Traditional Attire
- Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 Review: Fitness Tracking on a Budget Done Right