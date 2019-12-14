Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Watford Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool host Watford at the Anfield stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Premier League leaders Liverpool will roll out the carpet for Watford at the Anfield stadium on December 14, Saturday, for the upcoming Premier League 2019 game. In the last week, Liverpool continued their winning run with 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, whereas Watford held Crystal Palace to a goalless draw. Liverpool will be eyeing to move 11 points clear to second-placed Leicester City in their home game. On Friday, the club has announced that manager Juergen Klopp agreed a contract extension until 2024. This will be his longest spell at a club. The Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Watford will commence at 6 pm.

The Reds will be without defender Dejan Lovren. The 30-year-old has been ruled out due to muscle injury.

Klopp said, "Two fit centre backs is a concern, it's not the first time we are in a situation like this. Last year, one game Fabinho played at centre half. Unfortunately, he is out as well, it's not too cool. In the moment we have two, we should take care of them, pack them in cotton wool and ask them what they want to do in training... Apart from that, we have to be creative, we have the kids... Ki-Jana (Hoever) and Sepp (van den Berg)."

Watford, meanwhile, will travel to Anfield without Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley, Daryl Janmaat, Sebastian Prodl and Jose Holebas

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner; Shaqiri, Keita, Mane; Origi

Watford possible starting lineup: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue; Sarr, Pereyra, Deulofeu; Deeney

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Watford match live in India (TV channels)?

Watford will face the Liverpool challenge at 6:00 pm on Saturday. The PL 2019 Liverpool vs Watford will be played at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League Liverpool vs Watford game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Liverpool vs Watford match live streaming?

Liverpool vs Watford live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.



