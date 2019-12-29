Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Liverpool will be hoping to end 2019 with a bang when they face Wolves on Sunday, having won their sixth Champions League crown, the UEFA Super Cup and a first-ever Club World Cup title this year. The match will start at 10 PM. Liverpool currently sits at the top with 52 points from 18 matches and have a 10-point lead going into the game. Wolves, meanwhile, are at the seventh position with 29 points from 19 matches.

Liverpool in the last game easily defeated Leicester City, as Wolves defeated Manchester City.

Ahead of the clash Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Jordan Henderson is set to be fit for the game, but he may choose to start Adam Lallana instead. As for the visitors, Adama Traore will again be key along with the dependant Raul Jimenez.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Milner, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Lallana; Salah, Firmino, Shaqiri; Origi

Wolves possible starting lineup: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez, Cutrone

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Liverpool vs Wolves match live in India (TV channels)?

Liverpool will play host to Wolves at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Liverpool vs Wolves will be played at Anfield. The Premier League Liverpool vs Wolves game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Liverpool vs Wolves match live streaming?

The Liverpool vs Wolves live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

