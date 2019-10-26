Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City host Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Premier League.

October 26, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Defending champions Manchester City will welcome Aston Villa in Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on October 26, Saturday. The Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Aston Villa fixture will commence at 5 pm. Manchester City will eye to close their gap to Liverpool with three points at least as they gear up to face Aston Villa. On the other hand, Aston Villa will look to take an early advantage in their upcoming away fixture.

As far as injuries are concerned, both Leroy Sane and Laporte will miss City's upcoming PL fixture due to ligament injuries. Meanwhile, Aston Villa will travel to Manchester without Jose Peleteiro Ramallo, who is yet to make a recovery from a hernia operation.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible line-up vs Aston Villa: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva; Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa possible line-up vs Manchester City: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Nakamba, Hourihane, McGinn; El Ghazi, Grealish, Wesley

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Aston Villa at 05:00 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The Premier League Manchester City vs Aston Villa game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Aston Villa match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.


