Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Pep Guardiola's Manchester and Frank Lampard's Chelsea go head to head at the Etihad Stadium.
Manchester City host Chelsea in Premier League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Premier League game will see a face-off between Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard when both their sides, Manchester City vs Chelsea, lock horns at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Manchester City, who were defeated by Liverpool 3-1 before the international break, will look to bounce back and leapfrog Chelsea on the points table. Meanwhile, Chelsea will be eyeing their seventh-consecutive win. The Blues also have a chance of securing their eight successive away wins across all competitions for the first time. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Chelsea game will commence at 11PM.
City will miss Bernardo Silva for their weekend fixture. He is serving a one-match ban due to a social media post about Benjamin Mendy, that was deemed as racist. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Ederson and Mendy are expected to make a comeback to the side.
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up vs Chelsea: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D.Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester City: Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Palmieri; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Abraham, Pulisic
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Chelsea match live in India (TV channels)?
Manchester City will host Chelsea at 11:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Chelsea game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Southampton match live streaming?
Manchester City vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
