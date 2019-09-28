Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Manchester City will be traveling to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

September 28, 2019
Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
Manchester City face Everton away (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will face Everton in their upcoming Premier League encounter at the Goodison Park, Liverpool, on Saturday, September 28. The Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Everton clash is scheduled to start at 10:00 pm. The Premier League Champions will step into the dugout without Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, and John Stones, who are ruled out due to injury. Ahead of the Everton clash, City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praised Everton as one of the most formidable opponents.

Talking about the challenge Marco Silva's men pose, Guardiola said, "They're an incredible team, top manager. It's one of the toughest games you can play during the season, we know it. We've prepared, the players know how difficult it is."

Meanwhile, Everton manager has said it's too early to panic for his side, who had a lackluster start to EPL. "Of course, we are not happy. I am the first one when I look at the table," Silva told reporters. "(But) it's too early to look at the table and panic. If we played well and got three points in the last game, you are talking completely different about the position in the table. Everything is too close."

Giving assurance on a positive outcome, Silva said, "If you ask me if I am really concerned or panicking, of course not. We know what we are doing, we know what we should improve... results will come."

Premier League 2019 Man City predicted lineup vs Everton: Ederson; Cancelo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Premier League 2019 Everton predicted lineup vs Man City: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Schneiderlin, Delph; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Calvert-Lewin

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Everton live in India (TV channels)?

Everton will face the Manchester City challenge at 10:00 pm on Saturday. The EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Everton match will be played at Goodison Park, Liverpool. The Premier League Manchester City vs Everton live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Everton live streaming?

The Manchester City vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

