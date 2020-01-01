Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Manchester City host Everton as they look to begin the New Year with a win.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 1, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium for their New Year's Day Premier League fixture. In the last week, City kept a clean sheet as they registered a win against Sheffield United, whereas Everton defeated Newcastle 2-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Everton will commence at 11PM.

With 41 points from 20 games, City are sitting on the third spot in the Premier League table. On the other hand, Everton are 10th on the standings with 25 points.

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson; Cancelo, Garcia, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Rodri; Bernardo, Aguero, Sterling

Everton Possible Starting Line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Davies, Delph, Digne; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Everton at 11:00PM on Wednesday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Everton will be played at Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Everton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Everton match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
