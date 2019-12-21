Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City take on Leicester City Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 21, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City face Leicester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester City will play host to Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on December 21, Saturday for the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 game. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Leicester City will commence at 11 PM. In their last game, the reigning champions kept a clean sheet as they defeated Arsenal 3-0 in an away game, whereas Leicester held Norwich City to a 1-1 draw. Both sides will look for an early advantage to close their gap with league leaders Liverpool. With 35 points from seventeen games, City are currently on the third spot and are trailing Leicester by four points.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has urged his boys to keep their progress in perspective. "We are a team that's been developing over this last nine, 10 months from a mid-table position and now people are talking about challenging for titles," he said.

"For us our feet are very firmly on the ground and the players have been absolutely amazing," he added.

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Leicester City at 11:00 PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram