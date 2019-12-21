Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will play host to Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on December 21, Saturday for the upcoming Premier League 2019-20 game. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Leicester City will commence at 11 PM. In their last game, the reigning champions kept a clean sheet as they defeated Arsenal 3-0 in an away game, whereas Leicester held Norwich City to a 1-1 draw. Both sides will look for an early advantage to close their gap with league leaders Liverpool. With 35 points from seventeen games, City are currently on the third spot and are trailing Leicester by four points.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has urged his boys to keep their progress in perspective. "We are a team that's been developing over this last nine, 10 months from a mid-table position and now people are talking about challenging for titles," he said.

"For us our feet are very firmly on the ground and the players have been absolutely amazing," he added.

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Leicester City at 11:00 PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

