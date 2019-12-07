Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Manchester City and Manchester United battle for the bragging rights in the city.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 7, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City host Manchester United. (Photo Credit: Reuters file)

Manchester City, the two-time reigning Premier League champions, host city rivals Manchester United for the 179th edition of the Manchester derby on Saturday, December 7 at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City are currently 11 points adrift of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on the points table. City returned to winning ways by registering a 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor in their previous fixture while Manchester United also registered a 2-1 win over Jose Mourinho 's Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United will commence at 11PM.

Speaking to the club's website, City coach Pep Guardiola said, "We need Gabriel Jesus. The strikers are there to score goals. We need him. His effort and commitment is always there. He's very important for us. It is not easy to replace Sergio (Aguero) but the team doesn't have doubts about him."

Manchester City are still without Aguero due to thigh injury. The 31-year-old striker is expected to recover ahead of next Sunday's clash against Arsenal. Both, Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane aren't expected to return anytime soon.

On the other hand, for Manchester United, Anthony Martial is doubtful due to injury that forced him to miss the Spurs clash.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester United: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, D Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester City: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; McTominay, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Greenwood

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City host arch-rivals Manchester United at 11PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United match will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester City vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.



