Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Sheffield United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will look to redeem themselves following their 3-2 defeat against the Wolves when they face Sheffield United on Sunday. The match will be televised at 11.30 PM. Manchester City currently sits in third with 38 points from 19 matches. Sheffield United, meanwhile, are at the eighth position with 29 points from 19 matches.

City have won seven of their 10 home league games this season, while Chris Wilder's Sheffield United have lost just one away game this year. They have drawn six and lost none of their Premier League away games this term.

Sheffield saw their three-game Premier League winning streak end with Thursday's 1-1 draw with suddenly competitive Watford. Meanwhile, City have not played Sheffield United since a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup way back in January 2008.

Gundogan and D Silva are both doubtful for Manchester City while Stones is out with a hamstring injury and Laporte and Sané are both out with knee injuries. Ederson too will miss the game due to a suspension for three games.

Sheffield United, on their part, will not see Moore participating thanks to a groin injury.

Manchester City possible lineup: Bravo; Cancelo, Garcia, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Aguero

Sheffield United possible lineup: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, Mousset.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Sheffield United match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will play host to Sheffield United at 11:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Manchester City vs Sheffield United will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Sheffield United game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Manchester City vs Sheffield United match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

