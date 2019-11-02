Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City host Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 2, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester City (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture will see Pep Guardiola face Ralph Hasenhuttl as Manchester City and Southampton lock horns on Saturday, November 2. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side, who come to this fixture after securing their League Cup quarterfinals berth, will eye to keep the winning momentum when they host Southampton on Saturday night. On the other hand, Southampton who were handed a record-breaking 9-0 defeat by Leicester City, will try to make things right for their side. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Southampton will commence at 8:30 pm.

City Manager Guardiola praised team's young sensation Eric Garcia, who has featured for the side thrice and has managed to leave a mark. "Eric Garcia is close because, every time, he plays at an incredibly high level. He doesn't make mistakes. The other young players have to work and work and work," he said.

As far as injuries are concerned, City will feature without the likes of Leroy Sane, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones; Mendy; D. Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Gunn; Valery, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg; Ings, Redmond

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Southampton at 8:30 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram