Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

The upcoming Premier League 2019-20 fixture will see Pep Guardiola face Ralph Hasenhuttl as Manchester City and Southampton lock horns on Saturday, November 2. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola's side, who come to this fixture after securing their League Cup quarterfinals berth, will eye to keep the winning momentum when they host Southampton on Saturday night. On the other hand, Southampton who were handed a record-breaking 9-0 defeat by Leicester City, will try to make things right for their side. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Southampton will commence at 8:30 pm.

City Manager Guardiola praised team's young sensation Eric Garcia, who has featured for the side thrice and has managed to leave a mark. "Eric Garcia is close because, every time, he plays at an incredibly high level. He doesn't make mistakes. The other young players have to work and work and work," he said.

As far as injuries are concerned, City will feature without the likes of Leroy Sane, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Southampton: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Stones; Mendy; D. Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne; B. Silva, Aguero, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Southampton possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Gunn; Valery, Stephens, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Danso; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Hojbjerg; Ings, Redmond

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester City will welcome Southampton at 8:30 PM on Saturday. The PL 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Southampton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Manchester City vs Southampton match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Southampton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

