Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Wolves Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester City will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the upcoming Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, October 6. The Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Wolves game will commence at 6:30PM. Manchester City are currently placed second in the league table with 16 points, eight points behind leaders Liverpool, who have played a game extra where they edged out Leicester City 2-1.

Manchester City will be without key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne when they take on Wolves. Even though City manager Pep Guardiola said De Bruyne did not have a serious injury, he said the Belgian might not be available for the Premier League game. City's injury list also includes John Stones (thigh), Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte (both knee). There are chances that Raheem Sterling will make a return to the side.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espírito Santo's Wolves side will bank on the confidence they gained from their Europa League win at Besiktas when they face the defending champions at the Etihad stadium. Despite a good previous season, Wolves currently lie at the 15th place in the table, having won just one of their seven games so far. They have drawn four and lost two.

Premier League 2019 Manchester City predicted line-up vs Wolves: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gundogan, David Silva; Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Aguero.

Premier League 2019 Wolves predicted line-up vs Manchester City: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Neto.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Wolves match live in India (TV channels)?

Wolves will face the Manchester City challenge at 06:30PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Wolves match will be played at the Eithad stadium. The Premier League Manchester City vs Wolves game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester City vs Wolves match live streaming?

Manchester City vs Wolves live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

