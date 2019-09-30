Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, ahead of the match, informed that Paul Pogba faced a race against time to prove his fitness the clash after an ankle injury flared up.

Pogba returned to the starting lineup in United's penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the League Cup on Wednesday but aggravated the problem which had kept him out for almost a month.

On the other hand, Granit Xhaka will lead Arsenal as the club's new captain. Xhaka's discipline and defensive awareness have repeatedly been questioned but Arsenal boss Unai Emery came to back him.

Monday's visit to an injury-ravaged United offers Arsenal a great chance for their first league victory at Old Trafford since 2006. If they do so and they will also open up a six-point lead over one of their rivals to break into the top tour.

Premier League 2019 Manchester United predicted line-up vs Arsenal: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Matic; Lingard, Mata, James; Greenwood

Premier League 2019 Arsenal predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Leno; Matiland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Tierney; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Pepe, Ceballos, Saka; Aubameyang

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Arsenal live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will welcome Arsenal at 12:30 pm (Tuesday). The PL Manchester United vs Arsenal match will be played at Old Traford in Manchester, England. The Premier League Manchester United vs Arsenal live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester United vs Arsenal live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

