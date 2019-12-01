Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 1, 2019, 2:46 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United host Aston Villa at the Old Trafford Stadium on Sunday (December 1) in the Premier League 2019-20. Manchester United are in the ninth position with 17 points from 13 matches. On the other hand, visitors Aston Villa have 14 points from 13 matches and are in 15th position. The Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will commence at 10:00 PM.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said ahead of the match, "We hope Scotty will be back as soon as possible, but he's also been back home and I've not seen him. "Maybe [he will be fit to face] Spurs but hopefully for Sunday."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up vs Aston Villa: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, Pereira, Mata; James, Rashford, Martial.

Premier League 2019-20 Aston Villa Possible Starting Line-up vs Manchester United: Heaton; Guilbert, Engels, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, McGinn, Douglas Luiz; El Ghazi, Wesley, Grealish.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will face the Aston Villa challenge at 10:00 PM on Sunday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Aston Villa will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Premier League Manchester United vs Aston Villa game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Aston Villa match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
