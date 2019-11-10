Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 10, 2019, 1:04 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Brighton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United will welcome Brighton to the Old Trafford on November 10, Sunday for their Premier League 2019 fixture. The Red Devils, who are on a three-match winning streak across all competitions, will look to continue their winning run on their home turf. Meanwhile, Brighton led by coach Graham Potter, who have won three out of their last four fixtures, will be eyeing to grab three points from the game. The Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion will commence at 7:30 pm. The upcoming game is expected to be a thrilling encounter as both the sides will be eyeing to take their winning streak forward.

With goals coming from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer side registered a 3-0 win over Partizan Belgrade to earn their ticket to the Europa League knockout stage.

United may miss Scott McTominay for their Sunday night game. The 22-year-old midfielder picked up an ankle injury during their Europa League match against Partizan Belgrade. "It didn't look too good. He went over on the inside of his ankle. He said he was going to be OK out on the pitch because he is tough but then he had to come off. I hope he will recover for Sunday, but I am not sure," Solskjaer said.

Premier League 2019 Manchester United predicted line-up vs Brighton & Hove Albion: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, McTominay, Fred, Pereira, James, Martial, Rashford.

Premier League 2019 Brighton & Hove Albion predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Ryan, Montoya, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Propper, Stephens, Trossard, Maupey, Connolly

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Premier League Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

