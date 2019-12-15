Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford Stadium in the Premier League.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 15, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United will host Everton on Sunday (December 15) at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed his side to fight for a top-four spot this season. In the previous week, United beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1, whereas Everton stunned Chelsea 3-1. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Everton will commence at 7:30 PM.

Speaking to the media, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, said, "There are too many games in December, January, February, March, April. You cannot start looking at the result and the outcome. We need to keep doing what we're doing... I believe then that the result will come."

Solskjaer is hopeful that Jesse Lingard will recover from injury in time for this weekend's game with Everton.

As for Everton, Theo Walcott and Morgan Schneiderlin won't feature due to calf injuries.

Manchester United possible starting lineup vs Everton: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; James, Rashford, Pereira; Martial.

Everton possible starting lineup vs Manchester United: Pickford; Sidibe, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will host Everton at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Manchester United vs Everton will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Premier League Manchester United vs Everton game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Manchester United vs Everton match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

