News18 » Football
1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United and Liverpool meet in a blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 20, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The upcoming Premier League fixture will see one of the biggest rivalries of all time when table-toppers Liverpool will meet Manchester United on Sunday (October 20) at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The Premier League 2019 Manchester City vs Liverpool match is scheduled to start at 9:00 pm. Manchester United will head into the encounter without midfielder Paul Pogba (ankle injury) and goal-keeper David De Gea, both the players have been ruled out due to injury. With two wins in their opening eight league games this season, United are currently 12th on the league table.

Meanwhile, table-toppers Liverpool, who have 24 points from eight games, will look to register their first win at the Old Trafford. Speaking on the atmosphere his side has to face at Old Trafford, Liverpool Manager Juergen Klopp said, "I've never really struggled with confidence... history, in this case, isn't really important but gives you a sign because we like to create, use the atmosphere at Anfield but Old Trafford isn't too bad."

"I'm sure they are all on their toes, ready and waiting for us. They said we are the perfect opponent now... I don't think there are a lot of teams who would love to play against us at the moment. It looks like United are the only ones," he added.

Premier League 2019 Manchester United line-up vs Liverpool: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young; McTominay, Pereira; James, Mata, Rashford; Martial.

Premier League 2019 Liverpool line-up vs Manchester United: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will welcome Liverpool at 09:00 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019 Manchester United vs Liverpool match will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The Premier League Manchester United vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019 Manchester United vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.



