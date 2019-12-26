Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Manchester United host Newcastle United in Boxing Day clash.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Manchester United (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Manchester United will welcome Newcastle United to the iconic Old Trafford Stadium on Boxing Day for their Premier League 2019-20 fixture. The Red Devils, who lost to Watford 2-0 in their last outing, will look to get their campaign back on track when they face Newcastle. On the other hand, Newcastle, who have won three of their last four games, will eye carrying forward that momentum. The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Newcastle United will commence at 11PM.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side's progress rate is less than what he has expected. "At the moment we're a little bit further behind than what I was hoping for. We knew this season was going to be a season of some ups and downs."

Solskjaer further added that they needed time to reach their best form. "This season will be used to find a team for next season, but hopefully we can speed this process up by getting more results."

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Starting Line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Pereira, Rashford; Martial

Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle Starting Line-up: Dubravka; Lejeune, Fernandez, Schar; Willems, Almiron, S Longstaff, M Longstaff, Manquillo; Gayle, Joelinton

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Newcastle United match live in India (TV channels)?

Manchester United will host Newcastle United at 11:00PM on Thursday. The EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Newcastle United will be played at Old Trafford. The Premier League Manchester United vs Newcastle United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Newcastle United match live streaming?

Manchester United vs Newcastle United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

