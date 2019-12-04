Premier League 2019 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur, who are managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho.
Solskjaer and Mourinho will be up against each other. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Tottenham Hotspur will be facing Manchester United at Old Trafford on December 5, Thursday. The game is especially intriguing because Jose Mourinho, who is now managing Tottenham Hotspur, will be visiting his previous employers Manchester United for the first time since he got sacked. Furthermore, with a dismal performance this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also under tremendous pressure to make Manchester United win against Tottenham Hotspur. United's last game saw them draw 2-2 against Aston Villa, while Spurs have won three consecutive games under Mourinho. Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 1AM.
Scott McTominay may make a comeback from his ankle injury for Manchester United, while Paul Pogba is not yet ready for a return. Harry Winks is in line to return in place of Tanguy Ndombele for Tottenham. Also, Danny Rose could replace Jan Vertonghen at left-back for the match.
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Possible Starting Line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Pereira, Mata, James, Rashford.
Premier League 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Ndombele, Dier, Lo Celso, Dele, Son, Kane
Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?
Manchester United will welcome Tottenham Hotspur at 1AM on Thursday. EPL 2019-20 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium. Premier League Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?
Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
