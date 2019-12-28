Premier League 2019 Newcastle United vs Everton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Premier League 2019-20: Newcastle United host Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at St James' Park.
Everton. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Newcastle United are all geared up to host Everton in the Premier League on Saturday at the St James' Park. While Newcastle sit on the 10th position in the points table, with 25 points in 19 matches, Everton are just three positions below with 22 points from the same number of matches. While Newcastle suffered a 4-1 defeat against Manchester United on Boxing Day, Everton come fresh on the heels of a 1-0 win against Burnley FC on December 26. The match will be televised at 8:30PM.
Newcastle had scored the first goal against Manchester United but made too many mistakes thereafter to let the Red Devils take the game away. Everton, who are now being led by Carlo Ancelotti, are coming in on the back of a four-match unbeaten streak following the departure of Marcos Silva.
DeAndre Yedlin, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey and Andy Carroll are all slated to return to the Newcastle starting line-up. Christian Atsu may make a comeback as well.
As for Everton, Fabian Delph may likely be replaced by Tom Davies and Michael Keane and Leighton Baines too might make a comeback.
Possible Newcastle United Starting Line-up: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Fernandez, Lejeune, Willems; Joelinton, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron; Carroll
Possible Everton Starting Line-up: Pickford; Keane, Mina, Holgate; Sidibe, Davies, Sigurdsson, Baines; Bernard; Richarlison, Kean
Where to watch Premier League 2019 Newcastle United vs Everton match live in India (TV channels)?
Newcastle United will host to Everton at 8:30PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Everton will be played at the St James' Park. The Premier League Newcastle United vs Everton game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.
How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Everton match live streaming?
Newcastle United vs Everton live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.
