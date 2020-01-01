Take the pledge to vote

Premier League 2019 Newcastle United vs Leicester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20: Newcastle United host Leicester City, who are currently second in the league table.

January 1, 2020
In their first Premier League match of 2020, Newcastle United will play host to Leicester City at St James' Park. In their previous outing, Newcastle lost to Everton 1-2 whereas Leicester City defeated West Ham United 2-1. Newcastle, who have lost three times in their last four outings, will look to bring their campaign back on track in their upcoming game. On the other hand, the Foxes, who are in the second place on Premier League table with 42 points, will want to continue their winning run in their away fixture. The Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle vs Leicester City fixture will be played at the 8:30PM.

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell and Youri Tielemans are expected to make a return to the squad after being rested against West Ham.

Newcastle United Possible Starting Line-up: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Willems; Almiron, S Longstaff, Shelvey, M Longstaff, Atsu; Carroll

Leicester City Possible Starting Line-up: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Evans, Chilwell; Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Leicester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Newcastle will face the Leicester City challenge at 8:30PM on Wednesday. The EPL 2019-20 Newcastle vs Leicester City will be played at St James' Park. The Premier League Newcastle vs Leicester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Leicester City match live streaming?

Newcastle vs Leicester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
