Premier League 2019 Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Premier League 2019-20 contenders Manchester United will travel to Newcastle United on Saturday, November 30, for their league game at the St. James' Park. Manchester City currently have 28 points from 13 games and are placed third on the points table. Meanwhile, with just 15 points in their kitty, Newcastle are currently at the 14th spot. While Manchester City have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League, Newcastle have won two of their last five. Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle United vs Manchester City match will commence at 6:00PM.

Former Magpies coach John Carver thinks that Newcastle have to believe in order to get better of Manchester City. He said, "Manchester City is one of the best teams in the world and when you look at what they have in the final third with Sterling and Jesus. The one consolation is Aguero is not going to be playing. That's a big plus for us, we've got to use that. It's an extremely difficult situation for Steve right now, and it's going to be a difficult game, but sometimes in adversity players step forward."

Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle Starting Line-up vs Manchester City: Dubravka; Manquillo, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City Starting Line-up vs Newcastle: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Fernandinho, Mendy; De Bruyne, Gundogan, David Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Newcastle vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

Newcastle United will face the Manchester City challenge at 6:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Newcastle vs Manchester City will be played at the St. James' Park. Premier League Newcastle vs Manchester City game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Newcastle vs Manchester City match live streaming?

Newcastle United vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

