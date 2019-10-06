Premier League 2019 Newcastle vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Manchester United will travel to Newcastle for their next Premier League 2019 game on Sunday, October 6. The Premier League 2019 Newcastle vs Manchester United will be played at the St. James' Park in Newcastle. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer' side look to end their 10-match winless run away from home with a win against Newcastle United. Manchester United will face Newcastle without Jesse Lingard, who injured his hamstring against AZ Alkmaar in Europa League. Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial might not be available as well as they suffered ankle and thigh injuries.

United are currently outside the top 10 of the Premier League table after managing two wins, three draws and two losses in their seven games so far. United have scored only nine goals so far in the league and have conceded seven. After the disappointment of drawing with Alkmaar in Europa, United will look for some domestic medicine.

On the other hand, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has sought a response from his players in the upcoming EPL clash. Newcastle, who were thrashed by Leicester City 5-0 last Sunday, will look to rub the salt on United's wounds. Speaking to the media on his side's loss to Leicester City, Bruce said, "There should be a few words when you get as badly beaten as we did. What we have to do is respond and look to the next game to erase it."

"Enough has been said... we were disappointed. We had our backsides kicked. When that happens you have to show a certain degree of pride and make sure you put it right," he added.

Newcastle United are currently in the relegation zone at the 19th place with just a single win from seven game and four losses. On top of that, Newcastle have lost or drawn their last four league games.

Premier League 2019 Newcastle United predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Dubravka; Manquillo, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Willems; Shevley, Longstaff; Almiron, Atsu, Joelinton.

Premier League 2019 Manchester United predicted line-up vs Newcastle: De Gea; Young, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe; McTominay, Matic; James, Mata, Greenwood; Rashford

Where to watch Premier League 2019 Newcastle vs Manchester United match live in India (TV channels)?

Newcastle United will host Manchester United on Sunday at 9:00PM. The EPL 2019 Newcastle vs Manchester United match will be played at the St. James' Park in Newcastle. The Premier League Newcastle vs Manchester United game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019 Newcastle vs Manchester United match live streaming?

Newcastle vs Manchester United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

