Premier League 2019 Norwich City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (December 1) at Carrow Road Stadium. Arsenal are doing comparatively better, sitting at the eighth position with 18 points in 13 matches played, the hosts Norwich City are at 18th position with just 10 points. Both teams haven't won any of the last four matches, making it an interesting clash. The Premier League 2019 Norwich City vs Arsenal match will start at 7:30 PM.

It will be the first match that Arsenal play after the sacking of Unai Emery. Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and the club's owners, Josh Kroenke said, "Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required. We have asked Freddie Ljungberg to take responsibility for the first team as interim head coach. We have full confidence in Freddie to take us forward. The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete."

Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City Possible Starting XI vs Arsenal: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Byram; Stiepermann, McLean, Trybull; Cantwell, Hernandez and Pukki.

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Possible Starting XI vs Norwich City: Leno; Bellerin, Chambers, Sokratis, Tierney; Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Willock, Aubameyang and Lacazette

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Arsenal match live in India (TV channels)?

Norwich City will face the Arsenal challenge at 7:30 PM on Sunday. The PL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Arsenal will be played at the Carrow Road Stadium. The Premier League Norwich City vs Arsenal game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India.

How and where to watch online PL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Arsenal match live streaming?

Norwich City vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

