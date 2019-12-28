Premier League 2019 Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City are slated to face each other at the Carrow Road on Saturday. Tottenham sit at the sixth spot in the Premier League points table with 29 points from 19 matches while Norwich City are at the bottom of the table with 12 points in 19 matches. The match will be televised at 11PM.

Jose Mourinho's team could overtake Chelsea in fourth place with a victory over Norwich, while the latter have only one win from their last 14 league outings.

Norwich have seen some positives, specially with a high profile win against Manchester City and drawing against Leicester City and Arsenal. However, they had a defeat against Chelsea.

Tottenham will have three players absent with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko both picking up their fifth yellow cards, while Son Heung-min got a red card for kicking Antonio Rudiger. Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies too will be absent due to injuries.

Norwich will not have the services of Josip Drmic, Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose while Onel Hernandez may make a comeback.

Norwich Possible Starting Line-up: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Vrancic, Stiepermann; Buendia, McLean, Hernandez; Pukki

Tottenham Possible Starting Line-up: Gazzaniga; Foyth, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Ndombele; Lo Celso, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

Where to watch Premier League 2019-20 Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live in India (TV channels)?

Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur at 11:00PM on Saturday. The EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Carrow Road. The Premier League Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur game will be telecast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online EPL 2019-20 Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming?

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

